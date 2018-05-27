Johannesburg - Suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane may be charged with assault after he was accused of "ninja-kicking" and "rugby tackling" his son's partner.

Moyane is accused of kicking the 17-year-old girl, who's also the mother of his grandson, at his home in Johannesburg last week.

According to Sunday Times, Moyane "ninja-kicked" the teenager, screamed at her and accused her of witchcraft during an argument at his home in Weltevreden Park.

Medical reports reportedly showed that the girl suffered a bruised abdomen, bruised jaw and a cut to the inside of her jaw.

The girl's distraught mother has since spoken out on the matter, confirming the incident in an interview with 702.

"I'm still not in a good state to talk about this... what I can say I've heard over the phone everything when my daughter phoned me. Mr Moyane was just shouting," the emotional woman said.

She also confirmed that the emotional abuse at the hands of Moyane and his wife Thandi had been ongoing for some time.

The police confirmed that a case of assault was opened at the Honeydew police station.

"The case will be taken to court on Friday, 1 June 2018, for a decision by the prosecutor," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

The latest allegations come as Moyane faces a disciplinary inquiry into his conduct.

The charges relate to misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities in terms of the SARS Act, Finance Management Act and the SARS code of conduct.

The Hawks have since confirmed a fresh probe into the embattled Sars boss.

IOL