Here are our top 10 cartoons for this year created by Bethuel Mangena, the editorial cartoonist for ANA Pictures.

Mangena's work appears on IOL's social media pages and in The Star, Pretoria News and other Independent Media newspapers nearly every week day.

This year he has produced more than 200 cartoons covering the most talked about stories of the year.

He has also used his work to say goodbye to some of South Africa's icons including Ahmed Kathrada and Joe Mafela.

Other cartoons in our Top 10 include the #CoffinAssault Trial, the Ahmed Timol case in the High Court in Pretoria and the end of Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

And, of course, South Africa's politicians made it too easy.

















































