Top cop arrested in R191m SAPS contract fraud case

Cape Town – A high-ranking national police officer was been arrested during a pre-dawn raid at her house on Monday morning in connection with a multimillion-rand police procurement contract, according to the Investigations Directorate.

The official is the 13th accused in the matter and is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court later on Monday on the charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police services in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191 million. However, R65m was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd,” the Investigations Directorate said.

“A payment of R22m was stopped at an advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate’s probe into the matter.”

The other police officials and officers accused in this matter are: former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (a retired divisional commissioner), Brigadier James Ramanjalum and Major-General Ravichandran Pillay, Colonel Thomas Dumas Marima, Sergeant Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa. The civilians who have been charged in connection with the matter are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews, Vimpie Manthatha and Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd (represented by its director, Manthatha).