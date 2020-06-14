Top cop praises SAPS for arrests in murdered women cases

Johannesburg - National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the recent spate of killing of women in South Africa labeling these incidents as brutal and "horrific", and welcomed the "sterling detective work" done those cases where suspects were traced and arrested.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo supplied the following updates on recent cases:

In the case of the killing of 45-year-old Nompumelelo Tshaka, her alleged murderer, Ayanda Zenani was arrested. Ms Tshaka's body was found dumped on an open field in Mthatha by a passerby on 5 June 2020. Zenani has since appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Thursday the 11th of June. He will be appearing in the same court again on 18 June 2020, for a formal bail application.





In KwaZulu-Natal, Msunduse Reserve, a 52-year-old Bhekukwanda Cele has appeared in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's Court, charged with the alleged murder of his estranged wife, 31-year-old Nwabisa Mgwandela. It is alleged that three men assaulted and tied her up with a rope, leaving her hanging in the house on 7 June 2020.





Recently in Gauteng the killing of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule whose body unknown at the time, was found in the bushes on 5 June 2020. Her family reported her missing on 7 June 2020, and it was identified the following day. The police are following leads to apprehend and bring to book her killer. Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.





In the Western Cape, a 34-year-old ex boyfriend of slain 25-year-old Naledi Phangindawo appeared in court this week in Mossel Bay for her murder. She was killed in KwaNonqaba a week ago and the suspect fled to Lwandle in Strand but later handed himself over to the police. The suspect remains custody until his next court appearance.





In another incident in the Western Cape, last month a suspect was arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada. The suspect was initially arrested earlier this month but the case was withdrawn. The investigating officer persevered in this matter, obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest, he was then traced and rearrested him last night. He will be brought before a magistrate at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court tomorrow morning.





Sibongiseni Gabada, 36, from Khayelitsha had been missing for three days before her decomposing body was discovered stuffed in a bag on May 29.

In all of the cases where suspects have been arrested, the victim was in a relationship with the suspect. It is these circumstances that makes the prevention of crimes against women and children that much more complex.





Sitole on Sunday reassured the nation that crimes against vulnerable people will not go unpunished.





"The Family Vilolence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is extremely obstinate in its cause to bringing perpetrators of crimes against women, children and people of vulnerable groups to book," said Sitole.





"Crimes against women, children and all other vulnerable groups continues to remain a priority of the South African Police Service."





The SAPS also called on family, friends and neighbours, "who often are aware of cases or potential cases of domestic violence" to alert the police of such cases before it's too late to help a victim of such cases.





People with information can call the SAPS Emergency Number, 10111 before a crime is committed or when a crime is in progress.





Callers that want to remain anonymous may contact SAPS Crime Stop Number ‪08600 10111‬ or send a tip-off via MySAPSApp which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone. All information received will be treated with confidentiality, the SAPS said.





Other contact details:





GBV Command Centre -‪0800 428‬ 428

Childline Toll Free - ‪0800 055‬ 555