Parliament - Police commissioner Khehla Sitole on Thursday conceded police have made too many promises regarding the murder of the former goalkeeper for the national soccer team, Senzo Meyiwa, more than three years ago.

"Yes, I think we have made too much promises...actually today I'm personally involved in dealing with certain information," Sitole told MPs while briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on police on the SA Police Service annual performance plan.

"I want to choose that I don't make any promises but I think this case is at the top of the high profile agenda of cold cases and the investigating teams have been reviewed and it has also been lifted higher in terms of the investigation."

Last year, former police minister Fikile Mbalula, shortly after his appointment, said he would make the Meyiwa case a top priority and said he was "positive" arrests would be made. More than a year later, no one is behind bars for the murder.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what appeared to be a robbery at the time at the Vosloorus house of his girlfriend's mother in Gauteng. Meyiwa's family has questioned this, insisting there was no robbery and that someone having dinner at the house the night of the murder shot the soccer player.

African News Agency/ANA