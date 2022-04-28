Top cop wants report on Adv Teffo’s arrest in court during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Pretoria - The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has requested a report on the arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo who represents four men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Teffo was arrested on Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court after proceedings in the trial.

In a statement, Masemola requested the report to be submitted by Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. In a short statement on Thursday night, police spokesperson Colonel Athlande Mathe said Masemola had been informed there was an arrest warrant for Teffo, but the report from Mawela would shed more light on the courtroom arrest. When asked why he was arrested, Teffo alleged Police Minister Bheki Cele was behind his arrest and also alleged he was being arrested for being involved in the Meyiwa murder trial.

Teffo was also heard protesting that the police officers had not read him his rights nor informed him of his charges. Meanwhile, Teffo told SAFM through a voice note from his holding cell that he had been wrongfully arrested and alleged his arrest warrant had been cancelled last year. LISTEN



Adv Malesela Teffo sent #SAfmBTH producer @miss_andisa this voicenote while in detention at the Hillbrow Police station.



Adv Teffo says another warrant of arrest with the same case number was cancelled last year. Check the next for that warrant #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/twolg9efN1 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) April 28, 2022 In November last year, the City Press reported that Teffo was arrested twice within the space of two weeks.

The publication said he was initially arrested on a charge of contempt of court and released after paying bail. City Press said the charge related to his alleged failure to appear before court in a labour-related matter. Talk Radio 702 reported on Thursday that Teffo’s arrest was related to him allegedly failing to appear in court on another matter where he was charged for alleged trespassing and assault. Meanwhile, Teffo's arrest has caused the matter pertaining to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to be postponed until the end of May after his highly publicized courtroom arrest.

