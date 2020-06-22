Tracking Covid-19: Gauteng now has more active cases than the Western Cape
Johannesburg - With almost 1 000 new cases in Gauteng as of Sunday night, the province now has about 930 more active cases than the Western Cape.
Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at over 43 764 across the country, with the most active cases being recorded in Gauteng.
Although the Western Cape has more than triple the confirmed infections, the province has also seen over 35 000 people recover from the virus, reducing active cases in the province to around 14 000 cases, while Gauteng has over 15 000 cases - with fewer recoveries, fewer deaths and fewer cases.
This means Gauteng has more than double the number of active cases than the Eastern Cape, which has over 7 700 active cases.
The Johannesburg region alone has almost the same number of active cases than the whole Eastern Cape province.
Active Cases
|
Active Cases
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Total Infections
|
South Africa
|
43764
|
1930
|
51608
|
97302
|
Gauteng
|
15394
|
122
|
5306
|
20822
|
Western Cape
|
14463
|
1419
|
35559
|
51441
|
Eastern Cape
|
7728
|
285
|
7738
|
15751
|
KZN
|
2352
|
84
|
2594
|
5030
Tracking Covid-19 in Gauteng
The Gauteng Department of Health released its latest provincial statistics on Monday, showing the Joburg region as the provincial hot spot for the virus.
The data shows that Joburg South and Joburg Inner City (Region F) are the hot spot for the virus, with about 1 825 active cases estimated. (Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level).
Soweto (Region D) is the second hardest hit area in the province, with over 1260 estimated active cases.
The third hardest hit area is the Alexandra and Sandton area (Region E), which has about 1055 active cases.
Joburg Suburbs
Region A - Diepsloot, Dainfern, Fourways - 580
Region B - Randburg, Rosebank, Melville - 880
Region C - Roodepoort, Florida, Constantia Kloof - 945
Region D - Soweto - 1260
Region E - Alexandra, Sandton - 1055
Region F - Joburg CBD, Joburg South - 1825
Meanwhile, the data shows that there were almost 3 000 active cases in Ekurhuleni, just under 2 500 cases in Tshwane, just over 1 000 active cases in the West Rand and just over 550 active cases in Sedibeng.
Almost 1 000 cases remained unallocated to districts and/or sub-districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Active
|
Gauteng
|
20822
|
122
|
5306
|
15394
|
Johannesburg
|
10320
|
69
|
2924
|
7327
|
Ekurhuleni
|
4168
|
25
|
1159
|
2984
|
Tshwane
|
3166
|
12
|
690
|
2464
|
West Rand
|
1439
|
8
|
423
|
1008
|
Sedibeng
|
675
|
8
|
110
|
557
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.IOL