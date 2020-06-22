Tracking Covid-19: Gauteng now has more active cases than the Western Cape

Johannesburg - With almost 1 000 new cases in Gauteng as of Sunday night, the province now has about 930 more active cases than the Western Cape.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at over 43 764 across the country, with the most active cases being recorded in Gauteng.

Although the Western Cape has more than triple the confirmed infections, the province has also seen over 35 000 people recover from the virus, reducing active cases in the province to around 14 000 cases, while Gauteng has over 15 000 cases - with fewer recoveries, fewer deaths and fewer cases.

This means Gauteng has more than double the number of active cases than the Eastern Cape, which has over 7 700 active cases.

The Johannesburg region alone has almost the same number of active cases than the whole Eastern Cape province.

Active Cases



Active Cases Deaths Recoveries Total Infections South Africa 43764 1930 51608 97302 Gauteng 15394 122 5306 20822 Western Cape 14463 1419 35559 51441 Eastern Cape 7728 285 7738 15751 KZN 2352 84 2594 5030

Tracking Covid-19 in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health released its latest provincial statistics on Monday, showing the Joburg region as the provincial hot spot for the virus.

The data shows that Joburg South and Joburg Inner City (Region F) are the hot spot for the virus, with about 1 825 active cases estimated. (Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level).

Soweto (Region D) is the second hardest hit area in the province, with over 1260 estimated active cases.

The third hardest hit area is the Alexandra and Sandton area (Region E), which has about 1055 active cases.

Joburg Suburbs

Region A - Diepsloot, Dainfern, Fourways - 580

Region B - Randburg, Rosebank, Melville - 880

Region C - Roodepoort, Florida, Constantia Kloof - 945

Region D - Soweto - 1260

Region E - Alexandra, Sandton - 1055

Region F - Joburg CBD, Joburg South - 1825

Meanwhile, the data shows that there were almost 3 000 active cases in Ekurhuleni, just under 2 500 cases in Tshwane, just over 1 000 active cases in the West Rand and just over 550 active cases in Sedibeng.

Almost 1 000 cases remained unallocated to districts and/or sub-districts.



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Gauteng 20822 122 5306 15394 Johannesburg 10320 69 2924 7327 Ekurhuleni 4168 25 1159 2984 Tshwane 3166 12 690 2464 West Rand 1439 8 423 1008 Sedibeng 675 8 110 557

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.