Tracking Covid-19 in Gauteng: Soweto, Joburg South and CBD have most active cases

Johannesburg – Gauteng on Wednesday recorded 290 new Covid-19 infections as the total cases surpassed 4 500. Gauteng now has 4 576 cases, reclaiming the second spot from the Eastern Cape, which had 4 526, a marginal difference. The Western Cape has the most cases, 24 600, more than 65% of the cases. The Johannesburg district had the most new infections, with 159 of the 290 cases coming from the province’s most-populated region. In terms of recoveries, the province now has 2 222 people who have recovered from the virus and deaths remain at 33. This means that there are 2 312 active cases, meaning the number of known people who are currently infected in the province.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they had traced over 14 600 people who had come into contact with infected people and, from those, 10 800 people had now completed the mandatory 14-day monitoring period and had no symptoms.

She said 256 people were currently hospitalised – 28 more than on Wednesday.

Joburg Suburbs

The Gauteng Department of Health does not reveal deaths by sub-region, so for the purpose of tracking active cases in the sub-regions, estimates are made.

Active cases in the entire Joburg region are estimated at around 885, with 2 175 confirmed cases since March, 15 deaths and 1 275 subsequent recoveries.

In Region A, which includes Midrand, Diepsloot, Dainfern and Fourways, there have been 251 confirmed cases and 195 recoveries in the area. This means active cases currently stand at about 55.

In Region B, which includes Randburg, Rosebank, Parktown, Northcliff and Melville, active cases are estimated around 140 cases, with 325 total cases and 183 recoveries.

In Region C, which includes Roodepoort and Northgate, active cases are estimated at around 100 cases, with 211 total cases and 109 recoveries.

In Region D, which includes Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen and Doornkop, active cases are estimated at around 170, with 324 total cases and 153 recoveries.

In Region E, which includes areas such as Alexandra and Sandton, active cases are estimated at about 100, with 395 confirmed cases and 294 recoveries.

In Region F, which includes the Inner City and Johannesburg South, there were 392 total cases since March and 163 recoveries, with about 230 active cases.

In Region G, which includes Lenasia, active cases are estimated at around 50 cases, with 144 total cases and 93 recoveries.

Gauteng Breakdown

_______________ Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Cases Gauteng 4567 290 33 2222 2312 Johannesburg 2175 159 15 1275 885 Ekurhuleni 937 50 10 540 387 Tshwane 570 34 4 319 247 West Rand 411 24 4 60 347 Sedibeng 108 3 0 28 80 Unallocated 366 16 - - 366

Other Hotspots

In Tshwane, where there were 247 active cases in the entire city, the local hotspot appears to be in Region 3, which includes areas such as the CBD, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

There were around 77 estimated active cases in that region, with total cases at 182 and recoveries at 105.

In Ekurhuleni, where there were 387 active cases, the local hotspots appeared to be at Ekurhuleni North 1 and 2 regions - which include areas such as Tembisa, Kempton Park and Birchleigh in Ekurhuleni North 1 region, and Bedfordview, Benoni and Boksburg, in Ekurhuleni North 2 region.

There were about 200 active cases between both areas.

In the West Rand, where there were 347 active cases, the local hotspot remains Merafong City, which has about 200 active cases.

In Sedibeng, where there were 80 active cases, the local hotspot was in Emfuleni, where there were about 45 active cases.

IOL