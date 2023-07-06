Traffic delays expected in Joburg ahead of Cosatu’s march against the state of economy

Several roads in Johannesburg are expected to be affected on Thursday, as thousands of Cosatu affiliated workers are expected to embark on a nationwide march protesting against the state of the economy, poor governance and the falling living standards of workers. The action is being supported by a number of Cosatu affiliated unions such as the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), and others.

In Johannesburg, the march is expected to start at Cosatu House in Braamfontein from 10am. The JMPD did not confirm if this would lead to road closures in the Joburg city centre when approached on Wednesday. Cosatu Gauteng provincial chairperson, Amos Monyela, said from Cosatu house, they will proceed with their march to the Department of Labour before going to the premier’s office in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Monyela was not sure which route and which streets they would be marching on. “I’m not sure with the street names, but we are starting in Braam in the morning and then we are marching to the department of labour and then we are going to the premier’s office in Newtown,” he said.

We appeal to all workers to report any employer who victimizes employees who will participate as tomorrow's national strike, is legally protected, says #COSATU @SABCFullView @NEDLAC_SA @deptoflabour pic.twitter.com/3WIFkVBonq — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) July 5, 2023 Among other demands made by Cosatu, is the extension of the Presidential Employment Stimulus to accommodate one million active participants in October, and two million in February 2024. Cosatu also wants the government to ensure the implementation of the two pot pension reforms on 1 March 2024 and fill out all funded public service and sector vacancies by December. The trade union federation emphasised that this was a protected strike, and a Section 77 strike certificate has been issued by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), guaranteeing all workers protection if they join the strike.