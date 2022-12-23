Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 23, 2022

Traffic flowing on N3 as high traffic volumes continue towards Durban

Traffic flowing on N3 as high traffic volumes continue towards Durban

Published 41m ago

Johannesburg - High traffic volumes continue to be experienced on the N3 as more people make their way to their holiday destinations.

Thousands of vehicles have been recorded passing toll gates headed towards Durban.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, there were currently no incidents disrupting the flow of traffic along the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg.

A truck obstruction was experienced earlier on Friday along the route on the left lane, Joburg bound on Van Reenen pass. The scene has since been cleared.

The following data has been recorded today along the N3:

DeHoek: Northbound - 808, Southbound - 1206

Wilge: Northbound - 690, Southbound - 1075

Tugela: Northbound - 586, Southbound - 1958

Mooi: Northbound - 914, Southbound - 1695

Motorists have also been urged to drive carefully and take care as partly cloudy conditions are being experienced along the N3 toll route from Cedara to Heidelberg.

IOL

