Tragic blaze claims lives and leaves dozens homeless in Johannesburg informal settlement

Two people have died, and many have been left homeless after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Eloff Extension, Selby, Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found more than 30 shacks ablaze. Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba stated that it took firefighters at least two hours to extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately, two people lost their lives. We are currently conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the fire and its point of origin,” she said. She added that it was still unclear how many people have been displaced. “The disaster management team is currently on-site registering displaced families. We will have the exact number later,” she said. In a similar incident last week, dozens of people were left homeless after a fire destroyed more than 60 dwellings at the Foreman Road informal settlement in Durban. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities.

Community members suspect that an overturned candle may have sparked the blaze. Vuyokazi Mfasi, a resident, recounted being awakened by screams. “When I woke up, the fire was just outside my house, and I had to flee, watching my house burn, as there was nothing I could save. I left the house in my nightwear; there wasn't even time to retrieve my important documents... The disaster unit came to assist us, providing food and a tent," she said at the time," he said.