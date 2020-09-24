Transnet condemns continued cable theft in South Africa

Johannesburg - State-owned freight utility Transnet has condemned the continued attack on strategic economic infrastructure, which has been on the rise in recent months.

"The increase in the number of cable theft incidents leads to train cancellations and volume losses," Transnet said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Transnet’s security team, in collaboration with a number of law enforcement authorities including railway police from SAPS, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, National Intelligence Agency amongst others continue to make headway in the fight against cable theft."

The utility said approximately six kilometres of overhead cables have been stolen from a number of different rail network corridors in South Africa in the past 24 hours, with the Natcor line being the worst hit.

The Natcor line, which operates 22 trains a day transporting automobiles, domestic coal, general freight and agricultural goods, is one of the strategic corridors delivering goods to Gauteng – the country’s economic hub – from KwaZulu-Natal.