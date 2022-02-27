Tremor hits Centurion and surrounds
No, you were not imagining things. A 2.7 magnitude tremor with an epicentre near Centurion was recorded yesterday afternoon.
According to Volcano Discovery, earlier this week, on February 24, at 11:53am, a magnitude 2.8 tremor hit 11 km north east of Delmas, Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga.
Then on February 1, at 12:36 am, a magnitude 3.6 tremor occurred 31km NW of Krugersdorp, West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng.
🔴 BREAKING: 2.7-MAGNITUDE TREMOR WITH EPICENTRE NEAR CENTURION RECORDED AT 13:29 ON SUNDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 27, 2022
Those living in the area took to social media asking if they were the only ones that felt it.
So all of us in Centurion felt the tremor 👀😱— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) February 27, 2022
Haibo am I the only who just felt a tremor in Centurion?— Serenity (@TheMqhele) February 27, 2022
Who else felt a tremor in Centurion/Midrand ?— Billionaire, bachelor Bruce Wayne (@wavydavhie) February 27, 2022
The tremor was reportedly felt in Centurion, Midrand as well as Joburg.
According to the Council for Geoscience (CGS), the tremor was recorded at 13:29:24 yesterday.
“Earthquake information published on the Council for Geoscience Website (“the Website”) is obtained from waveforms recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network. The information provides both automated and analysed assessment of the earthquake parameters. Viewers of the website are cautioned that the parameters shown are considered preliminary, unless otherwise indicated,“ said CGS on their website.
IOL