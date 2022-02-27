Tremor hits Centurion and surrounds

No, you were not imagining things. A 2.7 magnitude tremor with an epicentre near Centurion was recorded yesterday afternoon. According to Volcano Discovery, earlier this week, on February 24, at 11:53am, a magnitude 2.8 tremor hit 11 km north east of Delmas, Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Then on February 1, at 12:36 am, a magnitude 3.6 tremor occurred 31km NW of Krugersdorp, West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng. 🔴 BREAKING: 2.7-MAGNITUDE TREMOR WITH EPICENTRE NEAR CENTURION RECORDED AT 13:29 ON SUNDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 27, 2022 Those living in the area took to social media asking if they were the only ones that felt it. So all of us in Centurion felt the tremor 👀😱 — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) February 27, 2022 Haibo am I the only who just felt a tremor in Centurion? — Serenity (@TheMqhele) February 27, 2022 Who else felt a tremor in Centurion/Midrand ? — Billionaire, bachelor Bruce Wayne (@wavydavhie) February 27, 2022 The tremor was reportedly felt in Centurion, Midrand as well as Joburg.