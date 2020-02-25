Tributes pour in for former Mandela Foundation chief executive Shaun Johnson









Shaun Johnson Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation in paying its respects to veteran journalist and writer Shaun Johnson who died at the age of 60 on Monday. Johnson, the former chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, had also served as founding the chief executive of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation. His association with the Foundation spanned 23 years.

“He stepped in at a very challenging time for the Foundation, just as Madiba was providing the organisation with a new mandate while progressively stepping away from public life. Shaun steered the ship expertly. He did it for Madiba,” recalls the current chief executive, Sello Hatang.





Johnson had a long history at Independent Media where he was the editor of The Star during South Africa's transition to democracy and subsequently went on to serve as editor of the Cape Argus and Saturday Star. Johnson was also the first editor of the Sunday Independent which was started in 1995. He was appointed the Deputy Chief Executive of the group in 2003, a position he held until he joined the Mandela Foundation.





"He had plenty of writing in him still and his tragic death has robbed South Africa of one of its most eloquent voices.," Chris Whitfield, who worked closely with Johnson at The Star and other Independent Media titles, said.





Journalist and author, John Battersby, who along with Johnson is a founding member of Sanef called him a “force of nature who inspired many young journalists and scholars who benefitted from the work of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation” and said he had "a passion and drive which set him apart.”





“We both shared an overwhelming admiration for – and relat ionship with the late Nelson Mandela. But it was Shaun he chose to head his foundation and inspire a generation of young scholars,” Battersby said.





Former Weekly Mail editor Anton Harber, another Sanef founder member, shared fond memories of Johnson's time as a freelancer for the paper and said he "opened the door to an international anti-censorship network" during the apartheid era and helped foreign embassies' rally support.





“He left a strong mark on the journalism of the 1980s and 1990s. I am not sure that any writer or editor did better than him in conveying the joys and fears of the transition period, which he covered tirelessly,” said Harber.





IOL