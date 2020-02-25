Cape Town - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation in paying its respects to veteran journalist and writer Shaun Johnson who died at the age of 60 on Monday.
Johnson, the former chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, had also served as founding the chief executive of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation. His association with the Foundation spanned 23 years.
“He stepped in at a very challenging time for the Foundation, just as Madiba was providing the organisation with a new mandate while progressively stepping away from public life. Shaun steered the ship expertly. He did it for Madiba,” recalls the current chief executive, Sello Hatang.