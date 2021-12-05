Tributes pour in for Tata on the eighth anniversary of his death

Cape Town – It was on this day (Sunday, December 5) eight years ago that anti-apartheid Struggle icon and the first black democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, passed away in Houghton. “Tata“ as he is affectionately known, not only changed South Africa’s history, but he changed the world during arguably South Africa’s darkest period and history.

The UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) said in a statement on Sunday: “Mandela taught us all a lesson on the power of peace and reconciliation, the importance of forgiveness, and respect for the dignity of each and every human being. The greatest tribute we can offer is to carry on his message of hope and to continue his fierce defence of the values he stood for.” Commemorating Madiba's passing with the #SowetoGospelChoir 🙌🏽 @NelsonMandela @GautengSACR @GautengProvince @CityTshwane @TheStar_news @pretorianews @IOLsport @Vitality_SA @Discovery_SA #NelsonMandela #WhereverUR #MRWR21 #RememberMandela #MandelaRWR #LivingTheLegacy #Sport pic.twitter.com/isrXy3d2p6 — Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run (@mandelarw) December 5, 2021

In 1991, Mandela won the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize from Unesco and was appointed a Unesco Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 in recognition of his extraordinary fight against apartheid in South Africa. The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng provincial government have taken the decision to make the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) a completely virtual event this year. The event was set to take place at the Union Buildings on Sunday, December 5, 2021, with a reduced number of 1 000 physical participants.

The foundation said in a statement, with the reality of rising Covid-19 infection numbers in Gauteng, organisers were urging all participants who have registered to do so virtually from wherever they are. A private wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the Union Buildings to mark the eighth anniversary of Madiba’s passing. Scenes from the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, today during the wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of #NelsonMandela. pic.twitter.com/nvwMoDe6gx — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 5, 2021

The Russian Embassy in South Africa also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Madiba to mark the anniversary of the politicians death. Today marks 8 years since the passing of Nelson #Mandela – 1st democratically elected President of #SouthAfrica. #Madiba will go down in history & remain in our hearts as a great humanist & peacemaker, a brave & wise man who fought consistently for his views & convictions pic.twitter.com/cbabDUV0Bd — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) December 5, 2021 Mandela died at the age of 95 after suffering from a prolonged respiratory infection.