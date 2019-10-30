The suspects had tied up security guards and stolen goods from a Pretoria Food Lovers Market just before they were arrested. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Three suspects who had just robbed a business were arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the SA Police Service's Tshwane Flying Squad during a routine patrol in Rooihuiskraal. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the officers spotted a group of men running towards a Toyota Quantum mini-bus parked along Old Johannesburg Road in Pretoria.

"The officers immediately stopped and searched the men and the vehicle wherein they recovered a variety of housebreaking implements and plastic bags containing food items from Food Lovers Market. Also found in the vehicle was a cash box belonging to G4S security company," said Peters.

Police also found hand gloves and a loaded pistol with its serial number filled-off.

"As soon as the members realised that they were onto a possible business robbery, a vehicle was dispatched to the nearby Food Lovers' Market where police found security guards tied up, thus confirming the suspicion of a business robbery," she said.