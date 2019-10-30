The suspects had tied up security guards and stolen goods from a Pretoria Food Lovers Market just before they were arrested. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria  - Three suspects who had just robbed a business were arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the SA Police Service's Tshwane Flying Squad during a routine patrol in Rooihuiskraal. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the officers spotted a group of men running towards a Toyota Quantum mini-bus parked along Old Johannesburg Road in Pretoria. 

"The officers immediately stopped and searched the men and the vehicle wherein they recovered a variety of housebreaking implements and plastic bags containing food items from Food Lovers Market. Also found in the vehicle was a cash box belonging to G4S security company," said Peters. 

Police also found hand gloves and a loaded pistol with its serial number filled-off. 

"As soon as the members realised that they were onto a possible business robbery, a vehicle was dispatched to the nearby Food Lovers' Market where police found security guards tied up, thus confirming the suspicion of a business robbery," she said. 

"Three suspects were arrested as the fourth suspected evaded arrest. The suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of business robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of an illegal firearm." 

She said investigations were continuing to establish possible links to other business robberies or any other crimes. 

"Management of police in Gauteng has commended the vigilance of the police officers whose efforts will go a long way in ridding the streets of criminals,"  Peters said.

African News Agency (ANA)