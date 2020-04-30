Trio held for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition in Joburg CBD

Johannesburg – Police arrested three suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Johannesburg today.

An investigation is under way and the suspects – between the ages of 27 to 30 – will soon appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, a police spokesperson said.

Police were busy with routine crime-prevention duties when they received a tip-off from a Doornfontein resident about suspects in possession of firearms at the Usindiso Building, on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets, at 10.30am.

"While busy with their observations, they saw a suspicious male running into the building. They ran after him and found him with other two males inside.

"They searched them and recovered two unlicensed firearms with no serial numbers and ammunition.