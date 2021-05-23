Trompies member ’Mjokes’ killed in car accident

Johannesburg - South African record label Kalawa Jazmee has announced the death of its director and member of Trompies Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane aka "Mjokes" in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Mjokes was killed in the accident after a performance by the kwaito legends in Meadowlands, the label said in a press release on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane). He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance. He had just released a single titled #phansengendlondlo on 14 May. #RIPMjokes,“ the label said.

Fellow Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa told Newzroom Afrika this morning that when he saw the #RIPMjokes posts on social media, he thought they were joking.

He then called Mjokes phone which went unanswered and then he spoke to his wife, who confirmed the news.

Mthethwa told Newzroom Afrika: “It’s a sad day for us, after such a performance (last night) especially in our neighbourhood.”

* This is a developing story.