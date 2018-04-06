A man was killed when the truck he was driving collided with another truck on the R59 at the Blockhouse rest stop in Henley on Klip on Friday afternoon. Photo: ER24

Henley On Klip - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed when the truck he was driving collided with another truck on the R59 at the Blockhouse rest stop in Henley on Klip in Gauteng on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the truck driver trapped in the front seat, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"The fire department had to extricate the man using the jaws of life. Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.'

The cause of the crash was not yet known, but police were investigating, Van Huyssteen said.



African News Agency/ANA