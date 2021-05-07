Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind’s efforts to get bail fail for the second time

Johannesburg - The man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of 8-month-old pregnant Tshegofatso Pule will stay behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner until the case is over.

This comes after Ntuthuko Shoba’s efforts to secure bail for the second time failed at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This was despite him presenting to court what he said were facts that would convince the magistrate to grant bail.

Shoba, a 32-year-old JSE analyst and the father of Pule’s child, was arrested in February and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

His arrest came after Muzikayise Malephane, the man who confessed to having killed Pule, said he had done so at Shoba’s behest and that he was promised R70 000.

In this first bail application, Shoba told the court that he feared for his life behind bars, claiming that he had received threatening voice notes from Malephane.

Bail was denied and in his second attempt, Shoba said he was the who had in fact helped the police catch Malephane.

However, it was revealed in court that Pule had been scared that Shoba may harm their unborn baby.

WhatsApp messages revealed that Pule had been impregnated twice by Shoba.

She terminated the first pregnancy and when she became pregnant the second time, Shoba did not want the baby and that’s when she plotted with Malephane to have her killed.

