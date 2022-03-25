Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes guilty verdict, but ’no sentence will bring her back’

PRETORIA – After Tshegofatso Pule’s murderer was found guilty, her family said they were relieved that he had been convicted. However, they said a harsh sentence for killer Ntuthuko Shoba wouldn’t bring her back.

Story continues below Advertisment

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t whether they give him double life or triple life; the fact is it won’t bring back Tshegofatso. His family still has a chance to visit him and talk to him in jail. That experience for us is lost forever,” said Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake. Katake said they would also have to give victim impact statements during sentencing, and its a daunting task as it will trigger a lot of emotions. He was speaking on 702 after Shoba was yesterday found guilty of murdering Pule who was eight months’ pregnant at the time of her death.

Pule was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June 2020. According to police reports at the time, the 28-year-old also had stab wounds to her chest. She was last seen at Shoba’s residence. Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years for the murder of Pule, turned State witness and pointed the finger at Shoba as the mastermind behind the hit on his pregnant girlfriend.

Story continues below Advertisment

Malephane, 31, confessed that he killed Pule as part of his deal. He told the State that Shoba had offered him up to R70 000 to kill Pule. Shoba had at first offered him R7 000 to kill Pule as he didn’’t want his wife to know he had impregnated her. Sentencing proceedings are set to begin on May 10.

Story continues below Advertisment