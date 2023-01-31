Tshwane bus operations suspended due to fuel shortages

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said all three fuel stations were currently empty due to non-delivery of fuel by service providers.

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane on Tuesday morning temporarily suspended its bus operations due to fuel shortages.

Mashigo said it was not yet clear when operations would resume, however, the City was engaging service providers with the hope of returning bus operations to full capacity as soon as possible.

“We regret to inform commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations.”

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions of Tshwane service operations,” Mashigo added.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, several MyCiTi stations remain non-functional after being destroyed during protests.

The City said it needed another year before it could commence with repairs, adding the three non-functional stations, Dunoon, Phoenix, and Usazaza, were expected to be repaired by 2024, while the fourth one in Woodstock would be fixed early this year.