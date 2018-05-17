Pretoria - Controversial Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp has resigned after being asked to do so, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga confirmed on Thursday.

This comes a day after the former DA chief whip in council was placed on special leave following allegations that she did not have adequate qualifications for the chief of staff job.

News24 initially reported that Aucamp landed the R1.2m per year job despite not having the required qualifications. According to the report, the job advert required that the candidates have a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification.

Msimanga is also alleged to have been instrumental in her appointment.

Msimanga in a statement confirmed Aucamp's resignation and that it had been accepted.

"I wish to state that I accept her resignation and will inform the office of the city manager to whom the chief of staff reports so as to observe all due process in this regard.

"We note that following the revelations that have come to the fore, the prima facie evidence before us and the controversy surrounding the matter, as the Executive Mayor, I had no option but to ask her to resign."

Msimanga wished Aucamp well in her future endevours.

