Tshwane cops recover 70 illegal guns in January, 89 suspects arrested

Pretoria - Police in Tshwane and other law enforcement agencies have recovered 70 unlicensed firearms and more than 150 live rounds of ammunition since the beginning of the year. As many as 89 suspects have been arrested, said Pretoria Central police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

“The majority of these firearms were confiscated during intelligence-driven operations, stop and search, tracing of wanted suspects, planned crime-combat operations, and also pursuing the information obtained from the community. “It is evident that the availability of illegally circulating firearms in Tshwane and the country is directly connected to a series of violent crimes that include murder, armed robberies, hijackings, attempted murders, and street, violent crimes,” Selepe said. Police said preliminary investigations found that most of the illegal guns in circulation were originally licensed to civilians and private security companies.

“These ended up in the hands of the criminals through theft, housebreaking, and loss,” said the police. In one of the intelligent-driven operations in Laudium, three men who allegedly demanded payment from various small business owners were arrested, five firearms and ammunition belonging to the suspects were also seized. The confiscated firearms were sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crimes.

Pietersen applauded the police and other law enforcement agencies for stepping up enforcement efforts in removing illegal firearms from criminals. “The reduction in the number of illegal firearms in our communities will have a positive impact on the number of serious and violent crimes that are reported,” said Brigadier Pietersen. She also applauded the ordinary community members for informing the police of people who are in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.