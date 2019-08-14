File photo: Independent Media

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane has indicated that its working on resolving the ongoing water crisis in Hamanskraal, after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) found the drinking water was contaminated with E. coli and threatened legal action, demanding that the City act after the findings. The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also raised problems with the metro about the quality of Hammanskraal water.

Tshwane Mayor Steven Mokgalapa said he was aware of Outa's findings that the city is supplying Hammanskraal poor quality water.

He said they also welcomed the SAHRC's inquiry into the quality of water in the community.

"It is regrettable that the issue has invited negative sentiment from the public. However, the City refutes the assertion that residents are being supplied sub-standard water," Mokgalapa said.

The state of tap water in Temba, Hammanskraal. A resident says she boils water before she can drink it. Picture: Supplied.

He said the Themba Water Treatment Plant is at 99% completion, which is set scheduled for the end of August.

"Currently, upgrades on the Rooiwal plant have commenced and will continue over an estimated period of two years until all upgrades have been concluded," Mokgalapa said.

He said its not totally true the water is not safe for human consumption.

"Indeed, there are residents who have discoloured water running from their taps ... the City is currently looking into the cause of the discoloration.

"We are engaging the region as we suspect there’s a sediment in the network supplying water to affected residents.This means that water deteriorates from the point it leaves the plant to where it is dispensed."

