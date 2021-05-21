Tshwane District Hospital celebrates as 101-year-old patient beats Covid-19

PRETORIA – Jubilation was palpable in the corridors of the Tshwane District Hospital as centenarian Betty Mashiloane exited the medical facility after being cleared of Covid-19.

After the onset of Covid-19 in South Africa last year, the Tshwane District Hospital was designated as a specialist facility attending Covid-19 patients, merged with the adjacent Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Elated, Tshwane District Hospital acting chief executive Dr Sasha Nkusi said caring for Mashiloane as a patient until she beat the deadly virus was a landmark for his medical facility and South Africa’s fight against the pandemic.

“As management of Tshwane District Hospital, we are proud to have been trusted with confidence by the family. Mama Mashiloane spent over a week in Ward Three where her family was constantly updated on her progress,” said Nkusi.

“She is so friendly and jovial despite her being in a hospital. Her spirit is positive and jovial.”

On Friday morning, data showed that South Africa had recorded 3,641 new Covid-19 infections and 61 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday night said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 1,625,003. The total death toll had climbed to 55,568.

Betty Mashiloane, aged 101, has survived Covid-19. Picture: Zandile Mthimunye/Tshwane District Hospital

Mashiloane’s daughter Maria Mahlangu, aged 61, could not hide her joy and expressed gratitude to the Tshwane District Hospital.

“I'm happy to be here to fetch my mother, the woman who gave birth to me. I am now aged 61 and I am her fifth child. All her (Mama Betty’s) children are still alive, four women and one man,” said Mahlangu.

“I am excited because my mother, at the age of 101, has managed to survive Covid-19. As a family, we are so happy that she is being discharged and we can clearly see that she is lively.”

Mahlangu said during her mother’s stay in hospital, she would regularly call her and get positive reports.

Hospitals in Tshwane, already inundated with patients of their own, have had to come to the rescue and take in more patients after a fire broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg last month.

Patients from Charlotte Maxeke have been transferred to other medical facilities, including the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane District Hospital.

This also comes at a time when the Gauteng Health Department has noted a rise in Covid-19 cases in Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

