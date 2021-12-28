Tshwane family evacuated after heavy rains wreak havoc across Gauteng

Durban - Heavy rains in parts of Gauteng have led to flooding in the Hammanskraal and Zithobeni areas. Authorities in Tshwane say at least nine households were urged to evacuate in Zithobeni.

So far, only one family agreed to take shelter at the Sebothoma Hall. Flooding was reported at two homes in Zithobeni. According to the Tshwane Emergency Services Department (ESD) spokesperson, Thabo Charles Mabaso, heavy rains persisted from Christmas Day.

He said the affected areas include Ramotse, Kanana, Marokolong and Mashemong villages. “Firefighters had to assist by digging trenches to channel water from the affected houses and assisted in moving an elderly woman from a house where the water was at knee-level. The family, two adults and three children, were sheltered at the Sebothoma Hall," he said. Mabaso said disaster management teams helped nine households that reported incidents of flooding, where the yards were water-locked.