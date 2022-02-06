Tshwane floods: Motorists urged to take caution on roads

Motorists have been advised to take caution when driving on Nelmapius Road after the the road surface was damaged. This comes after several days of flooding that wreaked havoc in Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane Emergency services teams worked around the clock to support residents who have been affected by the flooding. Areas that were affected include Mamelodi and Centurion. Communities and local businesses worked together to contribute to flood relief efforts. Nearly R10 000 in funds, 150kg vegetables, 2 000 sandwiches and soup were distributed to help rebuild the city.

On Saturday afternoon, Tshwane Executive Mayor Alderman Randall Williams joined MMC for Finance Ald Peter Sutton on the ground in Centurion to monitor the City’s Disaster Management operations. The Executive Mayor commended the efforts by the City’s multi-departmental teams who are currently assisting the residents and stabilising the situation on the ground. “Since the early hours of Saturday morning, our emergency services department has been spread out across Tshwane assisting residents who have been affected by the flooding,” said Williams in a statement.

“With Tshwane’s Disaster Management Centre activated, all efforts are co-ordinated through this central department to ensure we respond rapidly and effectively.” For disasters and emergencies, residents have been advised to contact 107 toll-free on all cellular networks and landline phones. Earlier this week, Tshwane Emergency Services warned drivers and residents around Centurion to avoid crossing low water bridges due to flooding caused by the heavy rains.