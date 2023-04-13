Johannesburg – The City of Tshwane has announced that power has been restored to some areas following the collapse of pylons along the N4 highway on Sunday evening, however, a number of areas remain without power. Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited the site on Tuesday, said that the damaged infrastructure could be a result of tampering.

Power was restored to Mamelodi and some of its surrounding areas on Wednesday evening after days spent without power, while some areas fed from the Hinterland substation, such as Ext 4, 5 and 6 in Vista View; Ikageng Section 14 and 15; Nellmaphius Ext 21 and 24; Phase 1; part of S&S; and Mamelodi Ext 5 remain without power. The Hinterland substation was found to be severely vandalised, with two of its main feeder cables stolen. Power was also restored to the Buffer Zone, except for section 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, due to the stolen cables.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said, “The SAPS and TMPD (Tshwane Metro Police Department) undertook to increase visibility and patrol the hotspots to curb criminality that had crept in and to protect the vulnerable and fear-stricken residents, together with the city’s assets.” Consumers have been urged to use power sparingly to avoid possible trips that may occur during switching back. “The City would like to implore its residents, particularly in Mamelodi, to help the municipality by reporting suspicious activities they spot in and around the substations, as vandalism and theft of infrastructure are the main drivers of power outages in the city,” said Bokaba.