Tshwane housebreaking suspect killed in high-speed chase on N1

Pretoria – The SA Police Service in Lyttelton, Centurion, on Monday arrested two suspects and fatally wounded one during a high-speed car chase and shoot-out. “On Monday morning, just after 9am, members from Lyttelton SAPS that were on routine patrol in Doringkloof, identified a suspicious activity in the area – a silver Mazda double-cab bakkie with three occupants,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele. “According to a preliminary report, intelligence-driven investigation identified a similar vehicle reportedly being used in the commission of housebreakings in the area. “The members attempted to conduct a stop-and-search, but the vehicle sped off. A high-speed car chase ensued along the N1 highway. ’’One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the members and (SAPS) back-up was summoned.”

The police officers managed to intercept the fleeing vehicle near to the Atterbury off-ramp.

“One of the suspects was shot and died on the scene. The other two suspects, aged 30 and 34, were arrested. They are allegedly residents of Mamelodi,” said Makhubele.

Inside the suspects' vehicle, police found housebreaking equipment and an unlicensed firearm. It was also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

“The suspects will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on possession of a stolen vehicle and house breaking equipment. Further investigation is under way to determine whether the suspects may be linked to other crimes,” said Makhubele.

He said the Gauteng SAPS provincial management has commended the police officers who intercepted the suspects for their vigilance and bravery.

“The private security companies which also responded when police called for back-up are also thanked. A collaborative approach in fighting crime is always encouraged,” said Makhubele.

African News Agency (ANA)