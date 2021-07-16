Tshwane mayor urges communities to report people with looted goods

PRETORIA – The City of Tshwane on Friday said more than 100 suspects have appeared in court as law-enforcement teams recoup stolen goods in Mamelodi township, east of Pretoria. “This week has been incredibly difficult for us as a country. The volume of looting and criminality that took place in some parts of the country are scenes that should never be repeated,” said City of Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams.

“As the City of Tshwane, we would like to send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during this period. In Tshwane, we were able to speedily contain small flare-ups of criminality and looting with our law-enforcement teams working together with communities and various stakeholders to maintain law and order.” Following the sporadic incidents of criminality and looting in Mamelodi on Monday night, Williams said law-enforcement teams, including the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested numerous people. “I am pleased to report that after the arrests, 130 suspects have appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on various charges, including public violence, theft and possession of stolen goods,” said Williams.

“This is a significant development. It is important that those who perpetuate lawlessness face the full might of the law. Tshwane law-enforcement teams together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remain deployed in various parts of the city, maintaining law and order to ensure the safety of our residents.” Williams said the law-enforcement officers in South Africa’s capital city have also launched an intelligence-driven operation to recoup some of the stolen goods which were subsequently booked at the Mamelodi East police station. “To our residents, if you suspect that any individual or group is in possession and dealing with stolen goods, please contact our law-enforcement teams. TMPD 24-hour contact line: 012 358 7095 /7096. The City of Tshwane says no to looting and criminality,” he said.

More than 100 people in KZN and Gauteng have died in looting and riot-related incidents, while over 2 000 people have been arrested in both provinces. As tensions remained high in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after a wave of looting and rioting sparked off by protests against former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court last week, the SANDF has intensified deployments by calling up all reserve members. This comes after Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered that 25,000 troops hit the ground in the two provinces to quell the violence.