Tshwane mayor warns residents to brace themselves for a 'tough weekend' as Rand Water's struggle continues

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has warned residents to brace themselves for a tough weekend as Rand Water struggles to provide water to residents and reservoirs run low. The mayor addressed some water supply issues in the city while visiting the Garsfontein Reservoir on Friday.

“We are going into a very difficult weekend for a large part of Tshwane, from the East of Pretoria, Mamelodi, and various parts of the inner city will be affected by Rand water problems, ” Brink said. The mayor has also called on Rand Water to provide the City with regular updates ahead of time on any challenges that could impact the City’s residents. “Even before their announcement we saw our supply of water from Rand Water under significant pressure,” said Brink.

Last week, the mayor also called out the water utility, saying the information provided by the municipality regarding water shortages and levels was not clear and was communicated at short notice, if at all. Rand Water denied the claims made by Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink that there was a lack of communication on the part of the water utility, resulting in exacerbating the municipality’s water woes. Ramateu Monyokolo Chairperson of the Rand Water Board, said, “when there are challenges within any municipality, including Tshwane, our team walks the line to try to resolve the matters. So, we don’t have a problem with Tshwane.

“Throughout these interventions, we have raised the issue of our infrastructure. When we meet with municipalities, they all have a sense of what our infrastructure looks like. However, we don’t know what is happening in the infrastructure of all municipalities, so we are an open book, but they are a closed book.” The water levels for different areas in the City are currently listed below: Region 1:

Mabopane Central 10% (15.5%) Mabopane Main 34% (33%) Mabopane Reservoir 2.97% (3.3%)

Sosha L North Reservoir 30.4% (28.8%) Sosha L South Reservoir 37.7% (35.9%) Sosha DD Reservoir 32% (32.2)

Region 3: Carina Reservoir Empty (7%) Klapperkop North Reservoir 76% (81%)

Klapperkop South Reservoir 77% (81%) Lotus Gardens Reservoir 72% (71%) Salvokop Reservoir 75% (82%)

Region 4: Laudium Reservoir 43% (50%) Rooihuiskraal Reservoir 82% (84%)

Mnandi Reservoir 60% (70%) Heuweloord Reservoir 71% (70%) Bakenkop East Reservoir 71% (77%)

Bakenkop West Reservoir 71% (68%) Valhalla 60% (70%) Raslouw Reservoir 68% (67%)

Atteridgeville HL Reservoir 88% (89%) Region 6: Mooikloof Reservoir 81% (85%) *

Grootfontein Reservoir 26% (33%) Elarduspark Reservoir 33% (47%) Constantiapark Reservoir 69% (75%)

Garsfontein Reservoir 33% (55%) Parkmore HL Reservoir 35% (59%) Parkmore LL Reservoir will get latest level (77%)