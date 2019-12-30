Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) have arrested two Tshwane metro police officers on charges of bribery and corruption, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday. It said the two were arrested on Sunday in the capital Pretoria where they were allegedly extorting bribes from motorists, and were due to make their first court appearance on Monday.

Their arrest brings to nine, the number of people nabbed for bribery and corruption since the start of a festive season crackdown on December 1, the RTMC said.

A truck owner and his driver were arrested in Durban last week after allegedly attempting to convince traffic officers to accept a bribe and not prosecute them for displaying a fraudulent vehicle license disc.

Another driver and two illegal immigrants were arrested in the Western Cape for offering a R300 bribe to a traffic officer while one was detained for offering a bribe to avoid prosecution for driving a public transport vehicle without a professional permit, failing to display a valid operating permit and overloading.