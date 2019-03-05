File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Two Tshwane Metro Police officers among three people arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said on Tuesday. “The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and the South African Police Service were investigating a case of a vehicle that was stolen on 22nd of February in Eldoraigne, Centurion. On Monday, they received information about the whereabouts of the vehicle. The vehicle was spotted parked at a residential address in Philip Nel Park, Pretoria West,” said Mahamba.

“The officers followed up on the information and raided the premises. The vehicle was found on the premises and one suspect, a female TMPD constable, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Upon further questioning and investigation, two more suspects linked to the crime were pursued and arrested in Atteridgeville, one of them being a TMPD trainee who is married to the female constable.”

Mahamba said the vehicle was affixed with false registration plates and licence disc.

"All the suspects were arrested and detained at a local SAPS station and they will appear in court soon,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)