Tshwane moves to 'thwart' land grabs and cable theft

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – The City of Tshwane said on Thursday it has had to deal firmly with land grab incidents, through its Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) land invasion unit, in places including Nellmapius, Rosslyn and Olievenhoutbosch. The Tshwane administrator responsible for compliance and law enforcement, Lebogang More, said the police have been activated to prevent intruders from illegal occupation of land. “The city’s TMPD has been ordered to act swiftly in dealing with people who illegally erect dwelling structures in both private and state land parcels. "Any unauthorised attempt to takeover land will be thwarted by our metro police in conjunction with other law-enforcement agencies,” said More. South Africa’s capital city, riddled with numerous mushrooming informal settlements s,aid all residents, including government officials and other organisations, must act within the prescripts of the law.

“No individual has the authority to allocate land willy-nilly to other people. The general public is therefore informed that some of the state land parcels that may seem available are designated for an already identified purpose or may be privately owned, whilst other parcels are not suitable for human settlement,” Tshwane said in a statement.

More added that Tshwane was seeking to caution members of the public against being duped into paying for stands sold by individuals “hell-bent on making money” deceitfully, who operate as syndicates targeting those in need for shelter.

Tshwane has a programme in place to address allocation of serviced stands and housing to qualifying residents who have applied.

“What pains me is that once we have been alerted about the land intrusions, we have no option but to make sure that the rule of law is upheld and this means that the structures illegally built will be demolished.

"This will unfortunately cost the occupier time and money as he/she would have been fleeced by those that sell land parcels or encourage illegal land grabs," said More.

Additionally, More said the TMPD is committed to tackling cable theft and the vandalisation of Tshwane’s infrastructure.

“The recent surge in cable theft remains a concern. On this issue, too, TMPD has been instructed to ramp up patrols at various areas where this scourge is most prevalent. We have been carrying out operations around the City to address this problem and will continue to do so,” said More.

“In as much as our TMPD effect arrests from time to time, we will continue to work hard to achieve more. There are a few issues, however, that we will need to work on closely with law enforcement agencies and the justice system to ensure synergy across the entire value chain, especially regarding arrests and successful convictions.”

More said wants perpetrators to be locked away “for a long time”.

African News Agency (ANA)