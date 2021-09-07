Tshwane notes increase in vaccine uptake, appeals to residents to get the jab

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has observed a steady increase in vaccination numbers and added two more vaccination sites as South Africa extended the Covid-19 inoculations to include young adults above 18. “The current number of individuals who have received the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the City of Tshwane has steadily increased to 611 930. Of these, 424 996 have been fully inoculated either through the Johnson & Johnson single dose or two doses of Pfizer,” said Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

“In 8 days [period between 27 August and 03 September] 63 159 people received their vaccinations. In the same period, the 30-39 years age group recorded an increase of 19 121. The second highest age cohort is the 20-29 with 15 601 of them having visited the city’s vaccination sites to receive the jabs.” Bokaba said the total number of individuals who have been fully vaccinated during the eight-day period is 62 357. He said the 40 to 49 years group saw an increase of 14 221 during the same period.

“The 50-59 and the 60 years and above recorded an increase of more than 8 000 and 3 500 respectively. Overall, the 60 years old and above remain the most vaccinated at 177 211 individuals with 86.5 percent [153 217] of them having been fully vaccinated,” said Bokaba. “The city would like to once more implore all eligible age groups to take advantage of the weekend vaccination programme that was added to accommodate people that are unable to vaccinate during weekdays due to work or other commitments.” Residents of Tshwane have been advised to visit any of the city’s vaccination sites enrolled by the department of health on weekdays from 7:30am to 3pm.