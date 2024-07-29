Tshwane residents to face water supply disruptions for at least two weeks

Rand Water has successfully completed essential maintenance work on its Mapleton System, which is a critical component of the water supply infrastructure serving the City of Tshwane. The maintenance period, which began on Friday, 26 July 2024, and concluded this morning, lasted for 77 hours—three days and five hours—during which no water pumping occurred.

The necessary maintenance led to significant water supply interruptions across various areas in Regions 2, 3, and 6 of Tshwane. In response to the disruptions, the city mobilised water tankers to deliver much-needed supplies to the affected regions. As of now, the city’s bulk and distribution systems, reliant on the Mapleton System, remain depleted. Rand Water's team is in the process of charging the pipelines, a crucial step before the resumption of water pumping. Residents are advised to exercise patience as the network requires approximately two weeks to fully recover and reach optimal pressure. In the interim, Tshwane will continue to support its residents with roaming water tankers.