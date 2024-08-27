Tshwane's street lights repairs undone by theft, mayor vows to continue fight against crime

The City of Tshwane has made notable strides in improving service delivery, particularly in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. In the past month alone, the city repaired around 1,000 street lights in the area.

However, according to Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, the efforts have faced significant setbacks. "The Soshanguve region lights were fixed, and the following day, they were not working, and cables were also stolen," Brink reported, highlighting the persistent issue of vandalism and theft that undermines progress. Brink, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Nasiphi Moya and Tshwane MMC of Utilities and regional operations and coordination Themba Fosi, visited Aubrey Matlala Street in Soshanguve to address these challenges directly and to assist in clearing illegal dumping sites.

Moya emphasised the high crime rates in the area, expressing the city’s resolve not to give up on protecting the community. "We understand that the theft and vandalism is done by the criminals, and our aim is to protect the communities. This financial year is dedicated to making sure that we fix all the street lights in this region to curb crime," Moya said. She said their administration's was dedicated to tackling crime through better lighting and other initiatives.

During the visit, Brink also addressed the issue of illegal dumping, which has been a persistent problem in Soshanguve and other areas of Tshwane. "Illegal dumping not only mars the aesthetic of our communities but also poses health hazards and contributes to crime. We are taking a firm stance against this practice and will be implementing stricter measures to hold offenders accountable," Brink said. The City continues to grapple with challenges like vandalism, theft, and illegal dumping, but Brink promised that the local government remains committed to finding sustainable solutions to enhance service delivery.