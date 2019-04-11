Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Protesters barricaded roads and burned tyres in Soshanguve, Hamanskraal, Mapobane and Ga-Rankuwa townships as part of the "Tshwane Total Shutdown". Notices circulated on social media throughout the morning headlined, Save Tshwane #TotalShutdown, listing a wide range of reasons that included poor service delivery for the protests.

Other reasons mentioned were "unfair" municipal billing system, arbitrary taxi fines and the impounding of vehicles by traffic cops.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)'s Isaac Mahamba said the protest has caused delays. Public transport has also been affected.

He said TMPD and other law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor the situation.

"We would like to assure the residents of the city that those who are going to work, school and various areas, that it will be business as usual."

The protests broke out ahead the scheduled "state of the capital" address by executive mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa. The address will take place later on Thursday.

African News Agency/ANA