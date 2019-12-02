A smartphone user. Picture: Pexels



On Monday, the Competition Commission announced that Vodacom and MTN need to cease ongoing partitioning and price discrimination strategies.

This comes after the ongoing demand from South African internet users for mobile carries to lower data prices.





In its summary of findings and recommendations report the commission said all mobile operators must reach an agreement with the Commission within three months to offer all prepaid subscribers a lifeline package of daily free data to ensure all citizens had data access on a continual basis, regardless of income levels.