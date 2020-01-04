A man watches fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. From Australia to Brazil, people gathered to ring in the new year with fireworks and musical celebrations. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Pretoria - There was no festive cheer for pets that were traumatised by fireworks. Wollies Animal Project in the north of the city (Pretoria) said they had taken in 20 dogs after New Year’s Eve, some traumatised and others physically injured.

Looking back to December, the founder of the shelter, Cilla Trexler, said they had taken in a total of 100 dogs then, some of which were strays and others that were left unattended while their owners went away.

Among the worst cases was a Pekingese dog that was badly bitten by other dogs when it fled into the street because of fireworks.

Trexler said they also received calls from anxious owners regarding missing pets.