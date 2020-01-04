Wollies Animal Project in the north of the city (Pretoria) said they had taken in 20 dogs after New Year’s Eve, some traumatised and others physically injured.
Looking back to December, the founder of the shelter, Cilla Trexler, said they had taken in a total of 100 dogs then, some of which were strays and others that were left unattended while their owners went away.
Among the worst cases was a Pekingese dog that was badly bitten by other dogs when it fled into the street because of fireworks.
Trexler said they also received calls from anxious owners regarding missing pets.