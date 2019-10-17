Twitter did not buy Nicholas Ninow's sob story, applauds his life sentence
Masopa issued an order that Ninow's details be recorded in the sex offenders' register and that he not be employed in an environment where there are children.
During testimony in mitigation of sentence this week, Ninow conceded that he knew what he was doing was wrong when he raped the then 7-year-old girl in a toilet at the Dros restaurant in Silverton last September.
He blamed a drug binge he was on at the time for leading him to attack the little girl.
The 21-year old admitted that he had no justification for the rape, possession of illegal substances and defeating the ends of justice.
He did, however, plead not guilty to allegedly assaulting the mother of the girl and a Dros employees on the scene.
During arguments in mitigation of sentencing the court heard that Nino would attempt to commit suicide if sentenced to life imprisonment. He told the court he was remorseful and read out a poem for he wrote to his victim and her family.
But Twitter did not buy his apology and applauded the heavy sentence meted out to him.
The conviction of Nicolas Ninow is a victory for the victim that he raped. This is a message to all those who still continue to commit crimes against women & children. #DrosRapist #NicolasNinow #StopRape— Cuma Majikija (@SenzwaJiks25) October 17, 2019
People do drugs but they don't rape.Serves him right!#NicolasNinow— S'thenjiwe Zwane (@Com89Sth) October 17, 2019
Nothing less than life imprisonment was suitable for him 🙌— StadiVandal🇿🇦 (@StadiVandal) October 17, 2019
#NicolasNinow pic.twitter.com/WLzb0ri4qv
I'm glad to see justice being served against #NicolasNinow— Nick Hamman (@Nick_Hamman) October 17, 2019
I hope with all my heart that all that can be done will be done to help the child who he made suffer.
now that the example has been set let all others fall on the same sword.— Mega (@ExtraWork101) October 17, 2019
let it been known that in South Africa
"IF YOU RAPE YOU WILL SPEND THE REST OF YOUR LIFE IN JAIL" #NicolasNinow pic.twitter.com/cg1SQ1VJHt