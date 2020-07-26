Two armed suspects shot dead by congregant in Centurion church attack

Centurion - Two suspects were shot dead after they allegedly stormed into Querentia Ministry Church in Wierda Park during a service and robbed congregants at gunpoint on Sunday.

It is reported that one of the congregants fired shots, fatally wounding two suspects.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS), a third suspect escaped and allegedly got into a getaway car that was parked outside the church.

The pastor of the church sustained minor injuries and was treated on site shortly after the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“Police seized one firearm allegedly used by the suspects and this will be subjected to ballistic testing for possible linkage to other crimes,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in a statement.