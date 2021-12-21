Two arrested for alleged theft of Transnet fuel

Rustenburg - Two men were arrested for alleged theft of Transnet fuel worth approximately R500 000 in Alberton, said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). "It is alleged that on Saturday, 18 December 2021, the Fidelity Security Services responded to suspicious activities at one of the Transnet fuel plants in Alrode South, near Alberton. On arrival, two men were allegedly found in possession of refilling plastic containers, hosepipe and a spade.

"The investigation team was called out to the crime scene and the suspects were taken in for questioning," said Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Mulamu said Mveliso Vabaza, 28, and Martin Sibita, 39, were charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of fuel. They appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday and were remanded in custody pending investigation.

Their case was postponed to December 28 for investigation. Mulamu also said that on December 17 Brackendowns police seized a white Isuzu truck containing fuel suspected to have been stolen from the same Transnet fuel plant with an estimated street value of R500 000. "It is alleged that the truck driver fled in an unknown direction and abandoned the truck. He is sought by the police for questioning. Investigation continues and more arrests cannot be ruled out."

In an unrelated incident, Gauteng police said four people were arrested after they were found with more than 37 boxes of suspected stolen alcohol and two were arrested for bribery in Boksburg. "Members of the Highway Patrol Unit were patrolling along the N12 performing stop-and-search duties when they spotted a suspicious white Hyundai H1 panel van with only a driver inside. Police stopped and searched the vehicle when they found several boxes of alcohol. The driver failed to produce proof of purchase. "Preliminary investigation led the police to Benoni and Boksburg, where three suspects and more than 25 boxes of alcohol were found stored inside a truck. All four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property," said Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.