Two arrested for Cresta Mall robbery
Police have arrested two men while two more are on the run following a hijacking and a robbery at the Cresta Mall shopping centre in Gauteng on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, at around 2pm, four men arrived at the mall in a white Toyota Etios.
Makhubele said the men proceeded to hijack an Opel Corsa in the parking lot.
"As the men made their getaway, they robbed a couple of the cellphones and personal belongings. While the men were fleeing, they were met by police and security guards and a shootout occurred," he said.
Makhubele said a suspect was shot and was rushed to hospital under police guard. While one more suspect was arrested and two others fled on foot.
"Police recovered a firearm and some of the items that were taken. The Corsa was also recovered. Police found that the men had hired an e-hailing cab which they used to get to the mall. The arrested suspects will appear in the Randburg Magistrates court soon.
Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the work well done by the Gauteng police and the security guards and urged the community to continue to work with the police to fight crime by calling crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app as police are still searching for two suspects who got away at the scene.IOL