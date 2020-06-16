Two arrested for Cresta Mall robbery

Police have arrested two men while two more are on the run following a hijacking and a robbery at the Cresta Mall shopping centre in Gauteng on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, at around 2pm, four men arrived at the mall in a white Toyota Etios.

Makhubele said the men proceeded to hijack an Opel Corsa in the parking lot.

"As the men made their getaway, they robbed a couple of the cellphones and personal belongings. While the men were fleeing, they were met by police and security guards and a shootout occurred," he said.

Makhubele said a suspect was shot and was rushed to hospital under police guard. While one more suspect was arrested and two others fled on foot.