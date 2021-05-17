Two arrested for repeatedly raping 11-year-old girl in Joburg

JOHANNESBURG – Two neighbours, 21 and 22 years old, have been arrested for the alleged repeated rape of an 11-year-old girl at a Joburg flat.

The police arrested the suspects on Friday after members of the community threatened to administer mob justice on the suspects, who live in the same building as the young victim.

According to the police, the two suspects started allegedly raping the young girl from April 28 until the last incident of May 14.

Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspects took turns to allegedly rape the young girl.

“It is alleged that suspects raped an 11-year-old girl from the 28th of April until the 14th of May 2021.

“Both suspects took turns raping a young girl, her mother was alerted by one of the neighbours that her child is frequenting the room of the suspects.

“The victim was warned not to tell anyone about what was happening to her. Her mother spoke to her and she revealed her ordeal,” said Mbele.

Mbele said the suspects were arrested when members of the community wanted to “take the law into their own hands”.

He said the police rescued them and they were immediately arrested.

“Investigation is under way and suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court,” he said.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

Joburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Perumal commended the swift arrest of the suspects. He strongly condemned the abuse of children and women.

IOL