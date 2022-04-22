Two arrested, one gunned down in Chicken Farm shooting

Rustenburg – Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the police followed up on information about suspects in possession of firearms in Dlamini and Chiawelo, Soweto. “On arrival, the members surrounded the house and on entering, a firearm was pointed at one of the members, by a suspect but (the member) acted swiftly and shot at the suspect. Two more suspects were placed under arrest and two firearms and ammunition were seized by the police,” she said.

“Preliminary investigation has linked the arrested suspects to the shooting incident that occurred on Monday in Chicken Farm informal settlement where six people were shot. Thirty-four-year old Kgomotso Diale passed away on the scene while five others were taken to hospital. Three of the victims have since been discharged while two remain in hospital.” Gunmen opened fire on a group of people believed to members of the Dudula Movement, when the group allegedly went to Chicken Farm to investigate allegations of copper cable theft. Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended the arrest of the suspects.

“The extra forces that we have deployed here in Kliptown to enhance police visibility and maintain peace in the area have been working around the clock following up on any information received until they arrived at this house. Police officers are trained to act swiftly, especially when their lives are threatened. I am glad that none of the K9 Unit members were injured during the arrest," he said. The firearms seized would be taken to the forensic science laboratory for ballistic tests to establish if they were not linked to other crimes. IOL