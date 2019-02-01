Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - At least two prisoners escaped from the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning, police said. Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: "Only two prisoners that were due to appear in court today have escaped".

The prisoners, who are considered dangerous, face murder charges.

Earlier, the court was evacuated while police conducted a search. It was thought the prisoners were hiding out somewhere in the court premises.

The police said they were continuing to search for the escaped prisoners and a probe had been launched to find out how they managed to escape from the court.

African News Agency/ANA

