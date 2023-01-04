Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Two baby brothers who were submerged in family swimming pool remain stable in hospital

The toddler brothers were airlifted to hospital. Picture: Supplied

Published 54m ago

Durban - Two baby brothers who were submerged in a swimming pool and had to be airlifted to hospital, remain in a stable condition.

The brothers – aged 3 and 18 months old were airlifted by a Netcare helicopter because of the seriousness of their condition.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the 3-year-old had been moved to a general ward, while the 18-month-old remained in the intensive care unit.

He said both boys were stable.

According to Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a residential premises in the Randburg area after reports of a drowning just after 3pm.

“On arrival on scene two little boys aged 18 months and 3 years were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise the boys before a decision was made to activate the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter teams.”

Van Reenan said both boys were on the road to a full recovery.

Details leading to the non-fatal drowning were not known.

IOL

