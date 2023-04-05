Two bystanders killed, another injured during CIT heist in Ekurhuleni

Pretoria - Two bystanders have been killed and another wounded following a cash-in-transit heist in Putfontein in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt had been launched for the gunmen.

“The South African Police Service has mobilised its crime scene experts, including the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate, while a multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to search for the armed suspects.” Mathe said the police recovered three getaway vehicles, a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1. The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mathe said anyone with information could contact the station commander of Crystal Park, Lieutenant Colonel Ramlal, at 082 822 8315. In another similar incident, this one in Mpumalanga, gunmen made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cash van in Siyabuswa on March 24, 2023. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested following the incident.

The cash van was allegedly attacked by six armed men on the R573, from Marble Hall towards Siyabuswa on Friday. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the robbers reportedly fired several shots, injuring one guard while the security vehicle was brought to a halt after its tyres were riddled by bullets. They disarmed the security officers before detonating explosives in order to access cash from the van. They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.